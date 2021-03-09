Monday's WWE Raw Scores Second-Best Viewership Of The Year So Far

Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network up on last week’s 1.884 million viewers.

The first hour drew 2.031 million viewers, the second 1.921 million viewers, and the third and final hour 1.738 million viewers.

The episode ranked #10 on cable for viewership, down from last week’s #8 position.