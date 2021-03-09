WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Soulja Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.

Randy Orton tweeted, "Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks."

Soulja Boy has since responded telling Orton to set up a match, "Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh."

He also took a shot at Orton for wearing "leather thongs"


Mar 10
Joey Janela Says His Haters Deserve "Strep Throat" And "Maybe Death"
AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never[...]
Mar 09
Rich Swann Vs Moose Title Unification Match Announced And Winner To Face Kenny Omega
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a TITLE VS TITLE World Championship[...]
Mar 09
U.S. WWE Network Subscribes To Lose Some Functions When It Moves To Peacock
TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Peacock will no longer have "Match Markers" which all[...]
Mar 09
Tony Khan Comments On Exploding Ring Controversy During Ad On IMPACT Wrestling
During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. In their latest ad, Khan and Schiavo[...]
Mar 09
Revealed: What William Regal Will Announce On This Week's WWE NXT
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event on t[...]
Mar 09
New Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice Pay-Per-View
The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood &am[...]
Mar 09
Bobby Lashley Reveals How The Hurt Business Name Came To Be
During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whol[...]
Mar 09
Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him
Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.  WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in[...]
Mar 09
John Cena Shows Off His New Look Ahead Of ‘Wipeout’ Revival
One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-ho[...]
Mar 09
Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan
During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with[...]
Mar 09
Booker T On AEW Revolution Explosion: 'It Bombed Miserably In Front Of The World'
During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion. "The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good[...]
Mar 09
Grudge Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, which takes place on March 26, 2021[...]
Mar 09
WWE SuperCard Reveals New Content Celebrating 25 Years Of Steve Austin
WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Celebrates 25 Years of “Stone Cold” Steve [...]
Mar 09
Monday's WWE Raw Scores Second-Best Viewership Of The Year So Far
Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09
Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year
AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. [...]
Mar 09
Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter
As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." which irked Orton. Today, Orton[...]
Mar 09
Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling
During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling school. Rikishi on if Bow Wow is training: “No[...]
Mar 09
Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw
If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less li[...]
Mar 09
11 Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Episode
AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) - Sonn[...]
Mar 09
Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite
Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.  Below is the updated card for the show: - Christian debuts on [...]
Mar 09
Bobby Lashley Comments On Lana Storyline And If It Hurt His Career
During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Look, I’ve been in the business for about [...]
Mar 09
AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion
All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the show saw all remaining explosions after the Death[...]
Mar 08
A.J. Styles Defeats Randy Orton in Raw Main Event
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fell victim to the curse of Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyat[...]
Mar 08
Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Against Lana & Naomi on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Lana and former two-time SmackDown W[...]
