Soulja Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.

Randy Orton tweeted, "Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks."

Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021

Soulja Boy has since responded telling Orton to set up a match, "Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh."

He also took a shot at Orton for wearing "leather thongs"

Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh 🤔 https://t.co/ETJbsiCz0p — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 9, 2021