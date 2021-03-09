WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021

Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. 

Below is the updated card for the show:

- Christian debuts on AEW Dynamite

- Ethan Page will also debut

TNT Championship Match
Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose

Inner Circle War Council Segment


Mar 09
Soulja Boy Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton
Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...]
Mar 09
Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year
AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...]
Mar 09
Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter
As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...]
Mar 09
Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling
During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...]
Mar 09
Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw
If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...]
Mar 09
11 Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Episode
AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...]
Mar 09
Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite
Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.  Below is the [...]
Mar 09
Bobby Lashley Comments On Lana Storyline And If It Hurt His Career
During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...]
Mar 09
AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion
All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...]
Mar 08
A.J. Styles Defeats Randy Orton in Raw Main Event
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...]
Mar 08
Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Against Lana & Naomi on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles agains[...]
Mar 08
Matt Riddle Defeats Slapjack of RETRIBUTION on Monday Night Raw
WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Original Bro" was successful i[...]
Mar 08
WWE U.S. Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw
It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WWE United States Championship Match, as Matt Riddle will be[...]
Mar 08
Xavier Woods Defeats Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a win over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin of The Hur[...]
Mar 08
Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Monday
It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelt[...]
Mar 08
Sheamus vs. McIntyre No DQ Match Ends in a Double Knockout on Monday Night Raw!
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured another hard-hitting bout between former WWE World Champions and former best friends, Drew Mc[...]
Mar 08
Shane McMahon Apologizes to Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw
During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman demanded an apology from WWE official Shane McMahon. P[...]
Mar 08
Bobby Lashley Successfully Retains WWE Championship Against The Miz on Raw
In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former champion [...]
Mar 08
WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets to Go On Sale Tuesday, March 16
The following comes from WWE.com: WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania pres[...]
Mar 08
Kenny Omega Reportedly 'Furious' Following AEW Revolution
During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmat[...]
Mar 08
WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the [...]
Mar 08
Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event
Joey Ryan has issued  the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after bei[...]
Mar 08
What WWE Management Thought Of Christian Signing With AEW
Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards[...]
Mar 08
AEW Fans Are Calling For Company To Overhaul Production
Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event[...]
Mar 08
Current WWE Network Shutting Down On April 4, Date For Moving To Peacock Revealed
WWE issued the following update on their move to Peacock. WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18 New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021[...]
