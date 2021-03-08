Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will defend against former multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

» More News From This Feed

Soulja Boy Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.[...] Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.[...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year

AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. [...] Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. [...]

Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter

As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." which irked Orton. Today, Orton[...] Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." which irked Orton. Today, Orton[...]

Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling

During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling school. Rikishi on if Bow Wow is training: “No[...] Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling school. Rikishi on if Bow Wow is training: “No[...]

Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw

If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less li[...] Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less li[...]

11 Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Episode

AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) - Sonn[...] Mar 09 - AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) - Sonn[...]

Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card for the show: - Christian debuts on [...] Mar 09 - Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card for the show: - Christian debuts on [...]

Bobby Lashley Comments On Lana Storyline And If It Hurt His Career

During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Look, I’ve been in the business for about [...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Look, I’ve been in the business for about [...]

AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion

All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the show saw all remaining explosions after the Death[...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the show saw all remaining explosions after the Death[...]

A.J. Styles Defeats Randy Orton in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fell victim to the curse of Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyat[...] Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fell victim to the curse of Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyat[...]

Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Against Lana & Naomi on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Lana and former two-time SmackDown W[...] Mar 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Lana and former two-time SmackDown W[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats Slapjack of RETRIBUTION on Monday Night Raw

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Original Bro" was successful in his bout against RETRIBUTION member Slapjack. [...] Mar 08 - WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Original Bro" was successful in his bout against RETRIBUTION member Slapjack. [...]

WWE U.S. Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WWE United States Championship Match, as Matt Riddle will be defending his title against the leader of RETRIBU[...] Mar 08 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WWE United States Championship Match, as Matt Riddle will be defending his title against the leader of RETRIBU[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a win over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. The #HurtBusiness' @Sheltyb803 is d[...] Mar 08 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a win over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. The #HurtBusiness' @Sheltyb803 is d[...]

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will defend again[...] Mar 08 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will defend again[...]

Sheamus vs. McIntyre No DQ Match Ends in a Double Knockout on Monday Night Raw!

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured another hard-hitting bout between former WWE World Champions and former best friends, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Their match tonight, which wa[...] Mar 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured another hard-hitting bout between former WWE World Champions and former best friends, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Their match tonight, which wa[...]

Shane McMahon Apologizes to Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman demanded an apology from WWE official Shane McMahon. Perhaps to Strowman's surprise, Shane McMahon did i[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman demanded an apology from WWE official Shane McMahon. Perhaps to Strowman's surprise, Shane McMahon did i[...]

Bobby Lashley Successfully Retains WWE Championship Against The Miz on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former champion The Miz. The ALL MIGHTY @fightbobby's first #WW[...] Mar 08 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former champion The Miz. The ALL MIGHTY @fightbobby's first #WW[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets to Go On Sale Tuesday, March 16

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by Snickers, will go on sale next Tuesday, M[...] Mar 08 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by Snickers, will go on sale next Tuesday, M[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly 'Furious' Following AEW Revolution

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmatch and the lackluster ending. "I was like can you[...] Mar 08 - During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmatch and the lackluster ending. "I was like can you[...]

WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz during last week’s Ra[...] Mar 08 - WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz during last week’s Ra[...]

Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event

Joey Ryan has issued the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement. He noted t[...] Mar 08 - Joey Ryan has issued the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement. He noted t[...]

What WWE Management Thought Of Christian Signing With AEW

Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards to what WWE management thought about him signing [...] Mar 08 - Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards to what WWE management thought about him signing [...]

AEW Fans Are Calling For Company To Overhaul Production

Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event which was won by Kenny Omega. A battered and bloo[...] Mar 08 - Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event which was won by Kenny Omega. A battered and bloo[...]