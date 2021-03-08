Kenny Omega Reportedly 'Furious' Following AEW Revolution

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmatch and the lackluster ending.

"I was like can you imagine being Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

You kill yourselves for thirty minutes with bombs and barbed wire and you’re cutting yourself and poof...that’s the end.

Omega was furious, by the way. I can tell you all that. He was angry."

