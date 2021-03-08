WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2021

WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network.

Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz during last week’s Raw main event.

Below is the updated card:



- The Miz rematch against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

- Bobby Lashley & The Hurt Business host a championship celebration

- Braun Strowman wants an apology from Shane McMahon