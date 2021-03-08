WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2021

Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event

Joey Ryan has issued  the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement.

He noted that his lawsuit lawsuit against Impact Wrestling over breach of contract is still open and he is still unsure if he will drop the one he has out against Pelle Primeau

STATEMENT:

There have been a lot of narratives going around concerning the event announced on Tuesday and none of them are true. I’m not trying to “come back to wrestling.” When it was presented to me and the idea that I could wrestle a good friend as a way to go out and gain some closure, it sounded great. I agreed to help because of the delicacy of my involvement on two conditions. One, I couldn’t be used as a surprise on the day of the event. We needed to be transparent to fans and other wrestlers about my participation. And two, that 100% of the proceeds go to charity. We used Bar Wrestling’s Brown Paper Tickets account for convenience since the account already existed and has preferred status for quicker event approvals. It’s obvious now that wrestling twitter wasn’t ready for that. I know that wrestling is full of carnies who think that wrestling is full of carnies but I assure you there was nothing more to it.

The blessing in disguise as it turns out, that is to say in the reaction to the announcement, was the closure I needed. I felt… I don’t know, indifferent about the reception. I was actually a little jazzed that I’m still over enough to trend on Twitter, which shows exactly where my priorities were. However, indifferent is honestly how I’ve felt about performing since the day after All In.

I’ve also spent the past week or so reflecting on my defamation lawsuits and have decided to drop them, for the most part, including the ones that I’ve already won by default. There’s a misconception that I’m “suing everyone.” I’m not. I filed lawsuits against the four women who accused me of an actual crime, one person who misreported information and later admitted it and one person who made up stories about me. The only reason I filed any lawsuits was for some semblance of due process that I believe is due to persons accused of what I was accused of, instead of getting tried in the court of public opinion. I wanted to have all of the defendants in the lawsuits respond to the complaints so that they could explain why they made the false statements and explain the evidence that exists against their claims. A default judgment does not allow for the due process that I was seeking because the defendants did not want to participate so I am seeking to dismiss those cases. I was also hoping the lawsuits would permit an investigation through what is called the “discovery” phase in a lawsuit, which I wasn’t afforded because none of the accusers went to the police and IMPACT Wrestling decided to terminate our contract without so much as consulting me or conducting any investigation as mutually agreed upon in the terms before they terminated it.

For full transparency, I am leaving the IMPACT Wrestling lawsuit open. Breach of contract is an entirely different issue. I know wrestling doesn’t have a union or really anybody to look out for us in contract negotiations but they have forced wrestlers to sit at home after disputes and wait out contracts with threats of breach. It would set a bad precedent to not hold them accountable to their side of these same contracts.

As to the out of state defendants, I lost jurisdiction to have one of the cases litigated in California and it was moved to Pennsylvania. Based on the judge’s decision to have that case continue in the state where the defendant lives, it was a better decision to let the cases against the other out of state defendants be litigated in the areas where those defendants live. Those dismissals are all without prejudice so I have the option to refile them in their home areas. However, refiling them is no longer the plan.

The one I’m still on the fence about dismissing is the case in Pennsylvania as he has displayed the most egregious conduct and dishonesty with his attempts to hijack the speaking out movement to settle a personal vendetta. The other cases were misrepresentations of actual encounters with those women but his are based on fiction. Whether it was his Tinder story about me or the messages he claims to have, none of it can be authenticated. I’ve never been on Tinder in my life and I have never been a friend or even knew of his ex’s personal Facebook page and she completely hid him and their relationship from her professional page. Those are things that I can authenticate. I didn’t even know she had a fiancé until recently and it’s been eight years since any sexual encounter with her and she has never accused me of any wrongdoing. I’ll make a final decision about this case in the coming week.

I’d be lying if I said losing that Anti-SLAPP last week in one of the California State Court cases didn’t take the wind out of my sails and alter my thinking process. That was the one with the most evidence in my favor. There was a witness wiling to testify that what the witness walked in on was a consensual act. But ultimately, I kinda got what I wanted in the judgement. It said that she wasn’t stating a fact but rather just her opinion and that the evidence may show no sexual assault. I just can’t prove that she knowingly made a false statement which is required for defamation. That got me thinking that if I “win” these cases, what do I win? Would it be vindication or just validation? And if it’s validation then for who? Even if I “win,” I’ve still been a womanizer, been unfaithful, been selfish and self-seeking in my broken life. That doesn’t make me feel like a winner. But none of those things are criminal acts and those are the things I can and am working on. Oddly enough, I have to thank this person for filing the Anti-SLAPP motion because it helped to offer me more clarity in all this.

There’s a silver lining to the allegations against me. I don’t have to live in secret anymore. I don’t have to hide my character defects or shame of cheating or lurk around in the shadows trying to pursue women. It’s all out in the open now and I can confront it and it’s been liberating. I’ve never known a freedom like this before. Breaking is healing and the scars are proof that we’ve healed.

For the past eight months, I’ve been attending weekly Sex & Love Addicts Anonymous meetings both in-person and on Zoom. My addictions are most prevalent in intrigue and validation. It’s an emotional high and the women have been my fix. SLAA is a 12-step program and I’ve been stalled out a bit in the middle of it. I can’t fully give my resentments to God and expect to move forward and past them if I’m bound to these cases. I just want to get better and give my power and energy to the solution. I want to become the best version of myself that I can be. Carrying around hate doesn’t punish the people we think it does.

I know my actions on social media as of late have not helped public perception of me. No matter how many times I’ve been criticized or the context of it, it can still hurt. And I do feel the weight of constant death wishes. If I don’t keep my ego in check when I perceive someone wants to attack me, my instincts can regress those of a child, taking it personally and lashing out and getting resentful. However, I ask that you put yourself in my shoes and think about how you may react to reframed allegations. Then people started throwing words around like “rape” and “pedophile” even when they weren’t in the accusations. It’s a natural reaction to defend yourself. This is something that I don’t wish on my worst enemies but it has pushed me towards seeking more forms of therapy to address deeper issues.

I know there will responses to this statement. Opinions about the statement. Opinions about me. Opinions about what people believe I have done and what I have failed to do. Opinions about my past, present and future. My statement can be changed to fit the narratives of the opinionators. What cannot be changed is that this is my statement.

Source: socaluncensored.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #joey ryan
https://wrestlr.me/66915/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 08
Kenny Omega Reportedly 'Furious' Following AEW Revolution
During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmat[...]
Mar 08 - During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Kenny Omega was 'furious' after his exploding barbed wire deathmat[...]
Mar 08
WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the [...]
Mar 08 - WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the [...]
Mar 08
Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event
Joey Ryan has issued  the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after bei[...]
Mar 08 - Joey Ryan has issued  the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after bei[...]
Mar 08
What WWE Management Thought Of Christian Signing With AEW
Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards[...]
Mar 08 - Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards[...]
Mar 08
AEW Fans Are Calling For Company To Overhaul Production
Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event[...]
Mar 08 - Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event[...]
Mar 08
Current WWE Network Shutting Down On April 4, Date For Moving To Peacock Revealed
WWE issued the following update on their move to Peacock. WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18 New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021[...]
Mar 08 - WWE issued the following update on their move to Peacock. WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18 New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021[...]

Mar 08
How Vince McMahon Reacted To Paul Wight Signing With AEW
During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Paul Wight revealed what Vince McMahon said when he signed with AEW: "Here's the thing, Vince actuall[...]
Mar 08 - During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Paul Wight revealed what Vince McMahon said when he signed with AEW: "Here's the thing, Vince actuall[...]
Mar 08
WWE Announces The Signing Of A New Backstage Correspondent
WWE has announced the signing of Kevin Egan, renamed Kevin Patrick. Patrick is set to work as a backstage correspondent for WWE, play-by-play comment[...]
Mar 08 - WWE has announced the signing of Kevin Egan, renamed Kevin Patrick. Patrick is set to work as a backstage correspondent for WWE, play-by-play comment[...]
Mar 08
Tony Khan On The Explosion Mishap During Final Match
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was also a part of the AEW media after the PPV had came to a close to take questions. He discussed the infamous final [...]
Mar 08 - AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was also a part of the AEW media after the PPV had came to a close to take questions. He discussed the infamous final [...]
Mar 08
Paul Wight On Difference Between WWE and AEW Locker Room Atmosphere
The recent AEW signing, Paul Wight, had been at the AEW media call to discuss various things related to joining AEW alongside the AEW Revolution PPV i[...]
Mar 08 - The recent AEW signing, Paul Wight, had been at the AEW media call to discuss various things related to joining AEW alongside the AEW Revolution PPV i[...]
Mar 08
Renee Young Backstage At AEW Revolution
Former WWE announcer Renee Young was backstage at the AEW Revolution PPV event likely to support Jon Moxley. She had been spotted hanging with Brandi [...]
Mar 08 - Former WWE announcer Renee Young was backstage at the AEW Revolution PPV event likely to support Jon Moxley. She had been spotted hanging with Brandi [...]

Mar 08
Wrestlers React To AEW Revolution Explosion
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had something to say about the final match having a "botch" at the ending of it. The ring exploded, and it had left a[...]
Mar 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had something to say about the final match having a "botch" at the ending of it. The ring exploded, and it had left a[...]
Mar 08
Jon Moxley Responds To Anticlimactic Explosion During AEW Revolution
In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his cha[...]
Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his cha[...]
Mar 07
Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution
In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his cha[...]
Mar 07 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his cha[...]
Mar 07
"The Icon" Sting & Darby Allin Defeat Brian Cage & Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution
In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Bri[...]
Mar 07 - In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Bri[...]
Mar 07
Scorpio Sky Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution to Earn TNT Title Shot
At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Champ[...]
Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Champ[...]
Mar 07
BREAKING NEWS: Christian Cage Signs with All Elite Wrestling!
At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with A[...]
Mar 07 - At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with A[...]
Mar 07
Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Ethan Page Debuts at AEW Revolution
Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution [...]
Mar 07 - Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution [...]
Mar 07
Adam "Hangman" Page Defeats Matt Hardy in "Big Money" Match at AEW Revolution
Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hard[...]
Mar 07 - Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hard[...]
Mar 07
Kip Sabian & Miro Defeat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution
At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@[...]
Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@[...]
Mar 07
Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's Title Against Ryo Mizunami at AEW Revolution
The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunam[...]
Mar 07 - The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunam[...]
Mar 07
Death Triangle Wins Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution
At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a futu[...]
Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a futu[...]
Mar 07
The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles Against Jericho & MJF at Revolution
In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships [...]
Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships [...]
Mar 07
Maki Itoh Fills In for Reba/Rebel at AEW Revolution Pre-Show
Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Bake[...]
Mar 07 - Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Bake[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π