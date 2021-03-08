What WWE Management Thought Of Christian Signing With AEW

Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards to what WWE management thought about him signing with the competition.

Fightful Select reports that the recent lack of references to Christian wasn’t a coincidence and some were "let down that Christian made the move." but he was free to do so as he had no WWE contract and it's on them for not signing him.

During the post-Revolution media call, Tony Khan was asked about Christian signing and he revealed that the signing of the former WWE Superstar came together in the last few weeks, and that things happened quickly.

Khan noted that he wasn’t even aware that Christian wasn’t under contract with WWE and that he was interested in wrestling again. He said that he was kicking himself when he saw him return at the Royal Rumble back in January. Khan stated that, "never in a million years did I imagine he’d be here."

It seems it was a simple phone which led to his signing, "He gave me a call and said, 'I'd really like to come wrestle in AEW.' I said, 'I'd really like to come have you wrestle in AEW. That sounds awesome.' It all came together." Khan said.

Do you think Christian made the right move signing with AEW?