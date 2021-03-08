AEW Fans Are Calling For Company To Overhaul Production

Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event which was won by Kenny Omega. A battered and bloodied Jon Moxley lay handcuffed and unable to escape the ring before the big moment.

In the moments leading up to the detonation, Eddie Kingston arrived to cover and try and protect Moxley, but the moment we had all been waiting for was extremely anticlimactic and will likely live in wrestling infamy for decades to come.

Whist the conclusion was funny and it was seemingly unintentional, many AEW fans have taken to Reddit to call on AEW management to change their production team and up their game. The title of the topic actually calls for the company to replace Keith Mitchell (head of AEW production).

Aside from the failed 'explosion' fans of the AEW product feel the promotion need to improve in others areas. Below are some of what fans would like AEW to get better on.