Tony Khan On The Explosion Mishap During Final Match

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was also a part of the AEW media after the PPV had came to a close to take questions. He discussed the infamous final match explosion, and he also blamed Kenny Omega for the dud happening.

“Both guys are great,” Khan stated. “Honestly, I’m glad neither guy came out with a serious injury because it was a really scary match, and they both really put their health at risk for a huge pay-per-view main event. It was awesome. It was a great spectacle, and I think we’re all lucky that the bomb going off in the end didn’t really hurt anybody there.

Kenny’s master plan, he built a dud. Who would have thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that the bomb failed to take out both guys out. The battle really delivered, excellent action. Both guys came out okay, which is great because on paper, it looked like the kind of match where somebody could get hurt.

The plans we saw in crayon, and all through the match, we saw it,” Khan said. “It looked very cool, and it’s a very deadly, painful match, but at the end, I mean, I don’t know what people really wanted, unless you actually wanted us to explode the guys at the end, there’s only so much you can do.

So without blowing the ring and both guys up, I think the basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring set to explode, his plan, as a heel, to build this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw, the final bomb just didn’t go off.”