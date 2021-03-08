Paul Wight On Difference Between WWE and AEW Locker Room Atmosphere

The recent AEW signing, Paul Wight, had been at the AEW media call to discuss various things related to joining AEW alongside the AEW Revolution PPV itself.

He had described what it was like leaving WWE to join AEW, and explained it had felt like a blood transfusion. Wight said Jericho, Cody, and Billy Gunn told him how different the atmosphere is compared to WWE.

“The atmosphere is completely different. I think any time you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing but even more so here,” Wight said. “The one thing that is different here that I really enjoy is the support and the fight that the talent have over here, the respect and recognition and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and doing entertainment. It’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position.

You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody is trying to make the best possible product for the fans, and that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room with this kind of positive energy in a long long long time. I’ve heard the stories from some of the guys. I heard the stories from [Chris] Jericho about how nice it was here, and I talked to Cody, and Billy Gunn and people I’ve known for a long time.

They said it’s different over here Paul. It’s different, and to come over here and actually see that and see that support and see just the attitude in the locker room, it’s so invigorating. It’s like getting a blood transfusion I would have to say. I feel like a young kid all over again. I can’t wait to get out there and do my job, and then lace up my boots and get to perform with these athletes and get to know them.”