Jon Moxley Responds To Anticlimactic Explosion During AEW Revolution

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his championship against former champion Jon Moxley in the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

However, it was events following the match which has people talking on Twitter.

The timer to explosion counted down to zero, with viewers expecting a big explosion, except what they got was a few underwhelming sparklers and some smoke. It was made somewhat worse by commentary trying to sell it as a big moment.

It has drawn much criticism on social media.

I really like to give AEW the benefit of the doubt...



But holy shit that final explosion was just terrible. 😂#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/inA1Oxh6Oo — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) March 8, 2021

Moxley took to the mic after the match and said, “ Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shot."

“@KennyOmegamanX may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shot.” - Jon Moxley #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/sAGVrNYnyu — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 8, 2021

