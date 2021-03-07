Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

"Moxley may have not won the title. But, he gained back his friend" - @JRsBBQ #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VfpxuN99Li

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his championship against former champion Jon Moxley in the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz during last week’s Ra[...] Mar 08 - WWE has announced The Miz will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw on USA Network. Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz during last week’s Ra[...]

Joey Ryan Issues Statement On Dropping Lawsuits, Comments On Cancelled Charity Event

Joey Ryan has issued the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement. He noted t[...] Mar 08 - Joey Ryan has issued the following statement to SoCal Uncensored revealing that he is dropping most of the lawsuits he filed last year after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement. He noted t[...]

What WWE Management Thought Of Christian Signing With AEW

Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards to what WWE management thought about him signing [...] Mar 08 - Christian Cage made his debut with AEW during last night's Revolution pay-per-view and as you would imagine information is now coming out with regards to what WWE management thought about him signing [...]

AEW Fans Are Calling For Company To Overhaul Production

Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event which was won by Kenny Omega. A battered and bloo[...] Mar 08 - Sunday's AEW’s Revolution was meant to conclude with a tense and gripping 'explosion' to cap off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event which was won by Kenny Omega. A battered and bloo[...]

Current WWE Network Shutting Down On April 4, Date For Moving To Peacock Revealed

WWE issued the following update on their move to Peacock. WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18 New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021—Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolli[...] Mar 08 - WWE issued the following update on their move to Peacock. WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18 New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021—Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolli[...]

How Vince McMahon Reacted To Paul Wight Signing With AEW

During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Paul Wight revealed what Vince McMahon said when he signed with AEW: "Here's the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed[...] Mar 08 - During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Paul Wight revealed what Vince McMahon said when he signed with AEW: "Here's the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed[...]

WWE Announces The Signing Of A New Backstage Correspondent

WWE has announced the signing of Kevin Egan, renamed Kevin Patrick. Patrick is set to work as a backstage correspondent for WWE, play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event and as the host of Raw Tal[...] Mar 08 - WWE has announced the signing of Kevin Egan, renamed Kevin Patrick. Patrick is set to work as a backstage correspondent for WWE, play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event and as the host of Raw Tal[...]

Tony Khan On The Explosion Mishap During Final Match

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was also a part of the AEW media after the PPV had came to a close to take questions. He discussed the infamous final match explosion, and he also blamed Kenny Omega fo[...] Mar 08 - AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was also a part of the AEW media after the PPV had came to a close to take questions. He discussed the infamous final match explosion, and he also blamed Kenny Omega fo[...]

Paul Wight On Difference Between WWE and AEW Locker Room Atmosphere

The recent AEW signing, Paul Wight, had been at the AEW media call to discuss various things related to joining AEW alongside the AEW Revolution PPV itself. He had described what it was like le[...] Mar 08 - The recent AEW signing, Paul Wight, had been at the AEW media call to discuss various things related to joining AEW alongside the AEW Revolution PPV itself. He had described what it was like le[...]

Renee Young Backstage At AEW Revolution

Former WWE announcer Renee Young was backstage at the AEW Revolution PPV event likely to support Jon Moxley. She had been spotted hanging with Brandi Rhodes. She and Brandi were in a photo showing of[...] Mar 08 - Former WWE announcer Renee Young was backstage at the AEW Revolution PPV event likely to support Jon Moxley. She had been spotted hanging with Brandi Rhodes. She and Brandi were in a photo showing of[...]

Wrestlers React To AEW Revolution Explosion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had something to say about the final match having a "botch" at the ending of it. The ring exploded, and it had left a lot of fans confused. “The only thing th[...] Mar 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had something to say about the final match having a "botch" at the ending of it. The ring exploded, and it had left a lot of fans confused. “The only thing th[...]

Jon Moxley Responds To Anticlimactic Explosion During AEW Revolution

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his championship against former champion Jon Moxley in th[...]

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his championship against former champion Jon Moxley in th[...]

"The Icon" Sting & Darby Allin Defeat Brian Cage & Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution

In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fig[...] Mar 07 - In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fig[...]

Scorpio Sky Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution to Earn TNT Title Shot

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Championship. This is still anyone's game! Who will [...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Championship. This is still anyone's game! Who will [...]

BREAKING NEWS: Christian Cage Signs with All Elite Wrestling!

At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with AEW. As fans are aware, Christian Cage is one of t[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with AEW. As fans are aware, Christian Cage is one of t[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Ethan Page Debuts at AEW Revolution

Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view. The former IMPACT star was revealed [...] Mar 07 - Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view. The former IMPACT star was revealed [...]

Adam "Hangman" Page Defeats Matt Hardy in "Big Money" Match at AEW Revolution

Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hardy with the Buckshot Lariat. When it comes to @M[...] Mar 07 - Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hardy with the Buckshot Lariat. When it comes to @M[...]

Kip Sabian & Miro Defeat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@orangecassidy with an orange punch out of nowhere![...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@orangecassidy with an orange punch out of nowhere![...]

Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's Title Against Ryo Mizunami at AEW Revolution

The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunami at the Revolution pay-per-view. .@m[...] Mar 07 - The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunami at the Revolution pay-per-view. .@m[...]

Death Triangle Wins Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling World Ta[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling World Ta[...]

The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles Against Jericho & MJF at Revolution

In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Maxwe[...] Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Maxwe[...]

Maki Itoh Fills In for Reba/Rebel at AEW Revolution Pre-Show

Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Baker to take on the team of Thunder Rosa and Riho. [...] Mar 07 - Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Baker to take on the team of Thunder Rosa and Riho. [...]