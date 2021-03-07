WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"The Icon" Sting & Darby Allin Defeat Brian Cage & Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 07, 2021
In the co-main event of tonight's AEW
Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight.
