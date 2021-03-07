Adam "Hangman" Page Defeats Matt Hardy in "Big Money" Match at AEW Revolution

Absolutely amazing! Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive , @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/cjiMKMQ3DE

What a fight! Which side are you on in this match? @MATTHARDYBRAND ? Or @theAdamPage . Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive , @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/JqVehEd8lv

When it comes to @MATTHARDYBRAND and his money. He's willing to break fingers. Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive , @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/VlKYOTpNUE

Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hardy with the Buckshot Lariat.

Jon Moxley Responds To Anticlimactic Explosion During AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

"The Icon" Sting & Darby Allin Defeat Brian Cage & Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution

In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fig[...] Mar 07 - In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fig[...]

Scorpio Sky Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution to Earn TNT Title Shot

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Championship. This is still anyone's game! Who will [...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Championship. This is still anyone's game! Who will [...]

BREAKING NEWS: Christian Cage Signs with All Elite Wrestling!

At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with AEW. As fans are aware, Christian Cage is one of t[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with AEW. As fans are aware, Christian Cage is one of t[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Ethan Page Debuts at AEW Revolution

Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view. The former IMPACT star was revealed [...] Mar 07 - Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view. The former IMPACT star was revealed [...]

Adam "Hangman" Page Defeats Matt Hardy in "Big Money" Match at AEW Revolution

Kip Sabian & Miro Defeat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@orangecassidy with an orange punch out of nowhere![...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. .@orangecassidy with an orange punch out of nowhere![...]

Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's Title Against Ryo Mizunami at AEW Revolution

The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunami at the Revolution pay-per-view. .@m[...] Mar 07 - The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunami at the Revolution pay-per-view. .@m[...]

Death Triangle Wins Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling World Ta[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling World Ta[...]

The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles Against Jericho & MJF at Revolution

In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Maxwe[...] Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Maxwe[...]

Maki Itoh Fills In for Reba/Rebel at AEW Revolution Pre-Show

Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Baker to take on the team of Thunder Rosa and Riho. [...] Mar 07 - Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Baker to take on the team of Thunder Rosa and Riho. [...]

WATCH: AEW Revolution 2021 - The Buy In

Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. The stream goes live at 7PM EST below. [...] Mar 07 - Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. The stream goes live at 7PM EST below. [...]

Bryce Remsburg Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Tonight's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch, Bryce Remsburg has revealed he is wea[...] Mar 07 - Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch, Bryce Remsburg has revealed he is wea[...]

Change To AEW Revolution Buy In Match

AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho and Thunder Rosa. A replacement partner will be r[...] Mar 07 - AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho and Thunder Rosa. A replacement partner will be r[...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Announces Mother's Death

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has gained an angel and beautiful soul in my mother. [...] Mar 07 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has gained an angel and beautiful soul in my mother. [...]

Bobby Lashley WWE Championship Celebration Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw in honor of Lashley's WWE Championshi[...] Mar 07 - WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw in honor of Lashley's WWE Championshi[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Another Episode Topic For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about the "Plane Ride from Hell" which took place follow[...] Mar 07 - Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about the "Plane Ride from Hell" which took place follow[...]

Note On Tonight's Major Signing For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the identity of the surprise signing that will be debutin[...] Mar 07 - AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the identity of the surprise signing that will be debutin[...]

Update On AEW Leaks, Heat Described As 'Nuclear'

AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out where the leak is coming from. Initially, it was[...] Mar 07 - AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out where the leak is coming from. Initially, it was[...]

AEW Has Reportedly Taped A Big Match Already For Tonight’s Revolution PPV

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight match has already been filmed. It is believed it has b[...] Mar 07 - Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight match has already been filmed. It is believed it has b[...]

ROH World Title Match Officially Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Event

Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Taven, and Jay Briscoe in a fatal four-way match on t[...] Mar 07 - Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Taven, and Jay Briscoe in a fatal four-way match on t[...]

AEW Files Trademark For Paul Wight’s Waterboy Character

AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler named Captain Insano. The application was filed on [...] Mar 07 - AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler named Captain Insano. The application was filed on [...]