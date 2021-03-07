Kip Sabian & Miro Defeat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Kip Sabian and "The Best Man" Miro picked up a victory over Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

Jon Moxley Responds To Anticlimactic Explosion During AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

"The Icon" Sting & Darby Allin Defeat Brian Cage & Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution

In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Bri[...] Mar 07 - In the co-main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, "The Icon" Sting and the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Team Taz's Bri[...]

Scorpio Sky Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution to Earn TNT Title Shot

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Champ[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Champ[...]

BREAKING NEWS: Christian Cage Signs with All Elite Wrestling!

At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with A[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, it was revealed that multiple-time World Champion Christian Cage has signed with A[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Ethan Page Debuts at AEW Revolution

Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution [...] Mar 07 - Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Revolution [...]

Adam "Hangman" Page Defeats Matt Hardy in "Big Money" Match at AEW Revolution

Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hard[...] Mar 07 - Adam "Hangman" Page has defeated Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Page defeated the legendary Matt Hard[...]

Kip Sabian & Miro Defeat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution

Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's Title Against Ryo Mizunami at AEW Revolution

The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunam[...] Mar 07 - The impressing title reign of Hikaru Shida continues, as the AEW Women's World Champion has successfully defended her championship against Ryo Mizunam[...]

Death Triangle Wins Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a futu[...] Mar 07 - At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix emerged victorious in the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a futu[...]

The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles Against Jericho & MJF at Revolution

In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships [...] Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships [...]

Maki Itoh Fills In for Reba/Rebel at AEW Revolution Pre-Show

Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Bake[...] Mar 07 - Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh has filled in for Reba/Rebel at tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. Itoh will team with Dr. Britt Bake[...]

WATCH: AEW Revolution 2021 - The Buy In

Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. Th[...] Mar 07 - Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. Th[...]

Bryce Remsburg Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Tonight's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire[...] Mar 07 - Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire[...]

Change To AEW Revolution Buy In Match

AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho [...] Mar 07 - AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho [...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Announces Mother's Death

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has[...] Mar 07 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has[...]

Bobby Lashley WWE Championship Celebration Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Ni[...] Mar 07 - WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Ni[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Another Episode Topic For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about [...] Mar 07 - Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about [...]

Note On Tonight's Major Signing For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the ide[...] Mar 07 - AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the ide[...]

Update On AEW Leaks, Heat Described As 'Nuclear'

AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out[...] Mar 07 - AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out[...]

AEW Has Reportedly Taped A Big Match Already For Tonight’s Revolution PPV

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight matc[...] Mar 07 - Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight matc[...]

ROH World Title Match Officially Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Event

Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Tav[...] Mar 07 - Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Tav[...]

AEW Files Trademark For Paul Wight’s Waterboy Character

AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler na[...] Mar 07 - AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler na[...]