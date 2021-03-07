WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bryce Remsburg Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Tonight's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2021
Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch, Bryce Remsburg has revealed he is wearing a Hazmat Suit which is being sprayed with flame retardant!
