Bryce Remsburg Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Tonight's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

After many conversations that I was included on we decided on this suit tonight: a balance of mobility, the ability to communicate in case of emergency, & safety (getting sprayed with flame retardant). I’ve done some crazy stuff. Nothing like this. Buy this show. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/3zBd9Sq0QL

Ahead of officiating tonight's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch, Bryce Remsburg has revealed he is wearing a Hazmat Suit which is being sprayed with flame retardant!

WATCH: AEW Revolution 2021 - The Buy In

Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. Th[...] Mar 07 - Just one hour before the main show watch the Revolution “The Buy In.” Match: Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & TBA in tag action. Th[...]

Change To AEW Revolution Buy In Match

AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho [...] Mar 07 - AEW has released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup vs. Riho [...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Announces Mother's Death

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has[...] Mar 07 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer. She posted on Instagram: "Heaven has[...]

Bobby Lashley WWE Championship Celebration Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Ni[...] Mar 07 - WWE.com has announced that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business will be hosting a special celebration during tomorrow night's edition of Monday Ni[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Another Episode Topic For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about [...] Mar 07 - Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about [...]

Note On Tonight's Major Signing For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the ide[...] Mar 07 - AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the ide[...]

Update On AEW Leaks, Heat Described As 'Nuclear'

AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out[...] Mar 07 - AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out[...]

AEW Has Reportedly Taped A Big Match Already For Tonight’s Revolution PPV

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight matc[...] Mar 07 - Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight matc[...]

ROH World Title Match Officially Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Event

Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Tav[...] Mar 07 - Jay Lethal will go up against RUSH for the ROH World Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. Lethal earned his title shot by defeating EC3, Matt Tav[...]

AEW Files Trademark For Paul Wight’s Waterboy Character

AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler na[...] Mar 07 - AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler na[...]

WATCH: WWE Network Documentary Heaven Streaming For Free

WWE is now streaming their new documentary Heaven. You can watch the documentary free which is narrated by Beth Phoenix. Below is the synopsis: Wat[...] Mar 07 - WWE is now streaming their new documentary Heaven. You can watch the documentary free which is narrated by Beth Phoenix. Below is the synopsis: Wat[...]

Legendary Composer Jim Johnston Says Today's WWE Music Is 'So Bad'

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, former WWE music composer Jim Johnston revealed his tonight's on today's WWE music: "While I told [...] Mar 07 - During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, former WWE music composer Jim Johnston revealed his tonight's on today's WWE music: "While I told [...]

Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

AEW presents the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view event tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The event will be headlined by the muc[...] Mar 07 - AEW presents the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view event tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The event will be headlined by the muc[...]

Official Aide To Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Endorses Apollo Crews

The offical aide to the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has given their endorsement to Apollo Crews, following the SmackDown Superstar's recent [...] Mar 07 - The offical aide to the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has given their endorsement to Apollo Crews, following the SmackDown Superstar's recent [...]

A Company Not WWE Is Trying To Trademark 'World Wrestling Federation'

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that a trademark was filed for “World Wrestling Federation” by Demperio Sports & Entertainment, LLC at t[...] Mar 06 - WrestlingNews.co is reporting that a trademark was filed for “World Wrestling Federation” by Demperio Sports & Entertainment, LLC at t[...]

Tony Khan Announces AEW Revolution Attendance Numbers

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He had an[...] Mar 06 - AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He had an[...]

Mark Henry Slams Ahmed Johnson, 'Your Credibility Is Shot'

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by 90's wrestling star Ahmed Johnson, wh[...] Mar 06 - During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by 90's wrestling star Ahmed Johnson, wh[...]

Goldberg Files A New Trademark

Goldberg has filed to trademark a new term ‘Goldberg’s Garage’. HeelByNature.com is reporting that the trademark was filed on March[...] Mar 06 - Goldberg has filed to trademark a new term ‘Goldberg’s Garage’. HeelByNature.com is reporting that the trademark was filed on March[...]

Three Names Fueling Speculation They're Heading To AEW

Kurt Angle has the internet wrestling community abuzz with speculation about him being the "major star" that will be signing with AEW at Sunday's Revo[...] Mar 06 - Kurt Angle has the internet wrestling community abuzz with speculation about him being the "major star" that will be signing with AEW at Sunday's Revo[...]

Update On WWE ThunderDome Set Up

WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. Reports are[...] Mar 06 - WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. Reports are[...]

AEW Adds More Teams To Casino Royale

AEW posted a statement revealing there's going to be a few new tag teams added to this Casino Royale event. This is all happening during this w[...] Mar 06 - AEW posted a statement revealing there's going to be a few new tag teams added to this Casino Royale event. This is all happening during this w[...]