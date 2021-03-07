Former WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Announces Mother's Death

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her Mother following a battle with cancer.

She posted on Instagram:

"Heaven has gained an angel and beautiful soul in my mother. My heart cries so hard with her loss because she really impacted my life in every way. From the lessons she taught me, the adventures we took together, the way she nurtured and cared for me, to the tremendous opportunities she gave me as a mother. Her presence was such a light. As I held her hand through life, she always had my best interest at heart and wanted me to know how loved I was. And even when we didn’t see eye to eye, we managed to work through it and grow a stronger bond because of it.

.

Mom, I will miss you so much but I will also honor your life by cherishing everyday and continuing your legacy through me. Thank you for making me the woman of strength I am today and for showing me what compassion and empathy look like. I toast to you mom, the light of my life. You were there for my first breath, so it was a privilege and honor to take care of you and be there for your last breath. Rest in Peace mama. Te amo! ❤️🙏🏼"

We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Lilian Garcia and her family.