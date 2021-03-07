Jim Ross Reveals Another Episode Topic For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

Jim Ross was recently a guest on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch during which he revealed the Dark Side of the Ring talked to him about the "Plane Ride from Hell" which took place following the WWE Insurrextion pay-per-view in London back in May 2002.

The flight was filled with incidences such as The Undertaker chocking Kurt Angle, Ric Flair disrobing and walking around naked and a situation that led to Scott Hall and Curt Hennig being fired from WWE.

A lawsuit was filed in 2004 by two of the flight attendants that was later settled out of court.#

Here is what J.R. had to say about recent filming:

“Yesterday, I spent four hours with the Dark of the Ring guys here in my home in Florida and talked about the plane ride from hell,” Ross said. “I told them in the beginning, I said, ‘I don’t like this topic, I don’t like remembering this bulls***.’ It was a bad day at the office, it was one of the more darker days during my tenure as head of talent relations, but it’s going to make a hell of a special for Dark Side of the Ring that was spawned by what they heard Conrad and I talking about on this podcast (Grilling’ JR).”

