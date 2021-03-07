Note On Tonight's Major Signing For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2021 just hours away at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Many talent in the AEW locker room reportedly know the identity of the surprise signing that will be debuting at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select.

The report notes that all who know have done a great job at keeping the identity secret given there has been a number of leaks that are under internal investigation at the moment.

The signing is reportedly going to be "shocking" for fans, in a good way.

