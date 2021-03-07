Update On AEW Leaks, Heat Described As 'Nuclear'

AEW has had a number of taped show results leaked on Reddit in recent months, which has reportedly angered management and led them to try and find out where the leak is coming from.

Initially, it was felt the leaker was a wrestler, or talent that hadn't been with the brand very long such as Tino Sabbattelli. However, leaks continued after he left and returned to WWE.

Here is what Fightful Select is reporting on the situation:

"There was a lot of heat on whoever the Reddit AEW tapings leaker is that posted results to several episodes of their show in 2020. Several wrestlers have spoken to Fightful directly to find out who the leaker was, and informed us that an internal meeting was held regarding the situation towards the end of the year. It is no longer believed that the person doing it is a wrestler for a variety of reasons, but was once speculated to be Tino Sabbattelli.

However, the leaks continued after he returned to WWE from the same Reddit account, so that isn’t the person in question. The heat towards the anonymous leaker was said to have been “nuclear,” but one person we spoke with noted that because the person was not familiar with Brodie Lee’s health status in December, that many don’t think it’s a wrestler."

