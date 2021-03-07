AEW Has Reportedly Taped A Big Match Already For Tonight’s Revolution PPV

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks Street Fight match has already been filmed. It is believed it has been filmed cinematically.

Barrasso tweeted:

"AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting Street Fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success. The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin — who had a chance to apply his film school background — more chances to be a daredevil."

