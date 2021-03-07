AEW Files Trademark For Paul Wight’s Waterboy Character

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2021

AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight in Adam Sandler's comedy film The Waterboy. In the 1998 film, Wight played a pro wrestler named Captain Insano.

The application was filed on March 3, 2021.

The description for the trademark use reads:

Mark For: CAPTAIN INSANO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software.

AEW signed former WWE Superstar Big Show, real name Paul Wight on February 24, 2021.