Legendary Composer Jim Johnston Says Today's WWE Music Is 'So Bad'

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, former WWE music composer Jim Johnston revealed his tonight's on today's WWE music:

"While I told you before this interview that I don’t do trash talking, but the closest I’ll get to being critical, is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head. The music is so bad! These days it's just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters and the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of this business... And that’s currently lost. I don’t get it."

"I hate to say this, but there’s a certain satisfaction that the music (in WWE) now is so bad. Because it makes me feel better about what I did contribute. It does make me feel bad for a bunch of the wrestlers, because without good music you can’t become a big star. I don’t believe it’s possible. The music is just like a score in a movie, it’s what leads the fans' emotions. It’s a very visceral, very deeply emotional connection. That’s always what I went for, now that’s what’s missing."