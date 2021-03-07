Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2021

AEW presents the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view event tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The event will be headlined by the much-anticipated Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch featuring AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley.

In addition, AEW is set to reveal the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match and also the signing of a 'Hall-Of-Fame-Worthy' talent.

Below is the final announced card

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF and Chris Jericho

Singles Match (the winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings)

Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title)

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW World Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Title Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami

Casino Tag Team Royale for a Future Tag Team Title Shot

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club

Tag Team Match

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Paul Wight to reveal AEW’s major talent signing

Pre-Show Match

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel