Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2021
AEW presents the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view event tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
The event will be headlined by the much-anticipated Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch featuring AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Jon Moxley.
In addition, AEW is set to reveal the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match and also the signing of a 'Hall-Of-Fame-Worthy' talent.
Below is the final announced card
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
AEW Tag Team Championship Match The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF and Chris Jericho
Singles Match (the winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings) Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page
Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title) Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA
AEW World Women’s Championship Match Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Title Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami
Casino Tag Team Royale for a Future Tag Team Title Shot Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club
Tag Team Match Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
Paul Wight to reveal AEW’s major talent signing
Pre-Show Match Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel