Official Aide To Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Endorses Apollo Crews

The offical aide to the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has given their endorsement to Apollo Crews, following the SmackDown Superstar's recent actions.

After turning heel a few weeks ago, Crews has embraced his Nigerian heritage, emphasizing his African accent, and wearing the colours of the flag of Nigeria.

This caught the attention of Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Aide to President Buhari, who referred to Crews as 'Naija Boy' on Twitter, alongside emojis are a fist and the Nigerian flag.

On this week's SmackDown, Crews demanded an Intercontinental Championship match against Big E, who will return to TV next week.