A Company Not WWE Is Trying To Trademark 'World Wrestling Federation'

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that a trademark was filed for “World Wrestling Federation” by Demperio Sports & Entertainment, LLC at the end of 2020.

The trademark doesn't appear linked to WWE.

Here is what the filing states its use is for:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

WWE would almost certainly have grounds to contest the filing on grounds of confusion in the marketplace.