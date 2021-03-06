Goldberg Files A New Trademark

Goldberg has filed to trademark a new term ‘Goldberg’s Garage’.

HeelByNature.com is reporting that the trademark was filed on March 2, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the following purposes:

International Class 012: Automobiles and structural parts therefor; Structural parts for automobiles

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services. (15 U.S.C. Section 1051(b)).

International Class 014: Key chains; Cuff links; Jewelry; Leather key chains; Metal key chains; Slap bracelets; Slapband bracelets; Souvenir pressed coins

International Class 016: Stationery; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers and transfers; Bumper stickers; Paper stationery; Printed postcards; Printed posters; Removable stickers; Reusable stickers

International Class 021: Coffee cups; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Beer glasses; Cocktail glasses; Drinking glasses; Drinking glasses, namely, tumblers

