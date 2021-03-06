Three Names Fueling Speculation They're Heading To AEW

Kurt Angle has the internet wrestling community abuzz with speculation about him being the "major star" that will be signing with AEW at Sunday's Revolution PPV.

In a video posted on Twitter, Angle is seen putting wrestling gear in a bag with the message "to be continued" at the end of the video.

Angle's name has been rumored although there is some doubt as the talent signing is being described as "Hall of Fame worthy" name, which would technically rule out Angle as he is already in the WWE/TNA Hall Of Fame.

In addition to Angle, Bully Ray and Pat McAfee have also posted videos seemingly teasing something. Bully Ray posted old ECW footage with the term "revolution" and McAfee's video much like Angle's shows him packing wrestling gear into a bag. It would be doubtful these names would be big enough to be termed "major star" and Ray is already in both the WWE/TNA Hall Of Fame.