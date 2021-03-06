WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On WWE ThunderDome Set Up
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 06, 2021
WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida.
Reports are saying that WWE will keep the set up in the Tampa area after WrestleMania even though they need to be out of the Tropicana Field in April.
Wrestling Observer says WWE are in talks with the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida campus. There's no confirmation of such as of this post.
