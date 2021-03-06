Update On WWE ThunderDome Set Up

WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida.

Reports are saying that WWE will keep the set up in the Tampa area after WrestleMania even though they need to be out of the Tropicana Field in April.

Wrestling Observer says WWE are in talks with the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida campus. There's no confirmation of such as of this post.