AEW Adds More Teams To Casino Royale

The shot at the #AEW world tag team championships is up for grabs, here are all your teams entered in the #AEWCasino tag team royale! Quote tweet with who you think will win and earn their shot at gold. Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE tomorrow night on only PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/2rp4mM03RR

The winning team for the match will receive a shot at the company’s World Tag Team titles.

This is all happening during this weekends AEW Revolution 2021 event. Chaos Project, Pretty Picture, SCU, Jurassic Express, Natural Nightmares, The Varsity Blondes, and Mike and Matt Sydal have all joined in.

AEW posted a statement revealing there's going to be a few new tag teams added to this Casino Royale event.

Tony Khan Announces AEW Revolution Attendance Numbers

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He had announced the attendance numbers for AEW Revolution [...] Mar 06 - AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He had announced the attendance numbers for AEW Revolution [...]

Mark Henry Slams Ahmed Johnson, 'Your Credibility Is Shot'

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by 90's wrestling star Ahmed Johnson, who called Henry an "ass kisser" and labeled D'Lo Br[...] Mar 06 - During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by 90's wrestling star Ahmed Johnson, who called Henry an "ass kisser" and labeled D'Lo Br[...]

Goldberg Files A New Trademark

Goldberg has filed to trademark a new term ‘Goldberg’s Garage’. HeelByNature.com is reporting that the trademark was filed on March 2, 2021 with the United States Patent and Tradema[...] Mar 06 - Goldberg has filed to trademark a new term ‘Goldberg’s Garage’. HeelByNature.com is reporting that the trademark was filed on March 2, 2021 with the United States Patent and Tradema[...]

Three Names Fueling Speculation They're Heading To AEW

Kurt Angle has the internet wrestling community abuzz with speculation about him being the "major star" that will be signing with AEW at Sunday's Revolution PPV. In a video posted on Twitter, Angle i[...] Mar 06 - Kurt Angle has the internet wrestling community abuzz with speculation about him being the "major star" that will be signing with AEW at Sunday's Revolution PPV. In a video posted on Twitter, Angle i[...]

Update On WWE ThunderDome Set Up

WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. Reports are saying that WWE will keep the set up in the Tampa[...] Mar 06 - WWE seem to have plans to move the ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. Reports are saying that WWE will keep the set up in the Tampa[...]

Backstage News On William Regal's NXT Announcement

General Manager William Regal is set to make a major announcement on WWE NXT next week. PWInsider is reporting that this major news is the addition of the Women’s Tag Team Championships to the b[...] Mar 06 - General Manager William Regal is set to make a major announcement on WWE NXT next week. PWInsider is reporting that this major news is the addition of the Women’s Tag Team Championships to the b[...]

WWE Universal Championship Made Official For Fastlane 2021

Daniel Bryan will get another shot at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Fastlane. pay-per-view. On tonight's WWE SmackDown on Fox, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Ste[...] Mar 05 - Daniel Bryan will get another shot at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Fastlane. pay-per-view. On tonight's WWE SmackDown on Fox, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Ste[...]

Former UFC Commentator Jimmy Smith Auditions For WWE Announcing Role

Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith reportedly had a tryout for WWE today. The report from Wrestling Inc. reveals that Smith was at Friday's SmackDown taping auditioning for an announcing role. [...] Mar 05 - Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith reportedly had a tryout for WWE today. The report from Wrestling Inc. reveals that Smith was at Friday's SmackDown taping auditioning for an announcing role. [...]

Murphy Is Back On WWE Television

Murphy is back on WWE television. Murphy has hardly been seen on WWE television since Seth Rollins took time off from the ring back in December. During Seth Rollins’ promo on SmackDown this we[...] Mar 05 - Murphy is back on WWE television. Murphy has hardly been seen on WWE television since Seth Rollins took time off from the ring back in December. During Seth Rollins’ promo on SmackDown this we[...]

WWE Announce Big E's Return To SmackDown

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown on FOX that Big E will return on the March 12 episode. The Intercontinental Champion has been out of action since February 19 when Apollo Crews laid him out and t[...] Mar 05 - WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown on FOX that Big E will return on the March 12 episode. The Intercontinental Champion has been out of action since February 19 when Apollo Crews laid him out and t[...]

Legendary NWA Star Buddy Colt Passes Away Aged 81

Cauliflower Alley has announced that 1960s and 1970s National Wrestling Alliance star Buddy Colt (Ron Read) has passed away aged 81. Their statement on his passing read: "It is with the heaviest of [...] Mar 05 - Cauliflower Alley has announced that 1960s and 1970s National Wrestling Alliance star Buddy Colt (Ron Read) has passed away aged 81. Their statement on his passing read: "It is with the heaviest of [...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Possible Future NXT TakeOver Event

WWE has filed a new trademark for a possible future NXT TakeOver event. The company filed a trademark for “NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver" on March 2. Below is the filing: International Class[...] Mar 05 - WWE has filed a new trademark for a possible future NXT TakeOver event. The company filed a trademark for “NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver" on March 2. Below is the filing: International Class[...]

More Speculation On AEW’s New 'Hall Of Fame-Worthy' Signing

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with speculation as to who the "Hall of Fame-worthy" talent will be debuting at AEW Revolution this Sunday night. One name that keeps coming up is C[...] Mar 05 - The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with speculation as to who the "Hall of Fame-worthy" talent will be debuting at AEW Revolution this Sunday night. One name that keeps coming up is C[...]

Batista Lands Movie Role In Adaptation Of George R.R. Martin's ‘In The Lost Lands’

Soon to be WWE Hall Of Famer Batista has landed himself a new movie role. Variety is reporting that the former WWE Superstar has joined cast of 'In the Lost Lands,’ an adaptation of George R.R.[...] Mar 05 - Soon to be WWE Hall Of Famer Batista has landed himself a new movie role. Variety is reporting that the former WWE Superstar has joined cast of 'In the Lost Lands,’ an adaptation of George R.R.[...]

Matt Cardona Remembers Having To Apologize To The Undertaker & Triple H

On the most recent episode of his new MC! True Long Island Story Podcast former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) recalled having to apologize to The Undertaker & Triple H. Cardona revealed[...] Mar 05 - On the most recent episode of his new MC! True Long Island Story Podcast former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) recalled having to apologize to The Undertaker & Triple H. Cardona revealed[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He's Going To Become A Dad

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose has revealed on Twitter that he is going to become a Dad. On April 15, 2020, Jose was released along with various other superstars and backstage talent as part of bud[...] Mar 05 - Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose has revealed on Twitter that he is going to become a Dad. On April 15, 2020, Jose was released along with various other superstars and backstage talent as part of bud[...]

Tony Khan Reacts To WWE NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

During a recent interview with Forbes.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the rumor that WWE NXT is possibly moving to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37: “I don’t know if that&rs[...] Mar 05 - During a recent interview with Forbes.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the rumor that WWE NXT is possibly moving to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37: “I don’t know if that&rs[...]

Vince McMahon Wants To 'Blow Up' The WrestleMania 37 Card

WWE WrestleMania 37 is under 40 days away and a lot of the card is still to be decided upon internally. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Vince McMahon feels the show needs a "blow up" [...] Mar 05 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is under 40 days away and a lot of the card is still to be decided upon internally. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Vince McMahon feels the show needs a "blow up" [...]

WWE Looking To Sign More Younger Talent

WWE is reportedly very much aware they have an aging roster and need to do something about it to protect the future of the company and help elevate younger stars over the next few years, especially ag[...] Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly very much aware they have an aging roster and need to do something about it to protect the future of the company and help elevate younger stars over the next few years, especially ag[...]

WWE Does Have Plans For NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE does indeed have plans to introduce NXT Women’s Tag Team titles at some stage. The report however doesn't mention when the titles might appea[...] Mar 05 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE does indeed have plans to introduce NXT Women’s Tag Team titles at some stage. The report however doesn't mention when the titles might appea[...]

Chavo Guerrero Comments On Netflix Cancelling Final Season Of "GLOW"

Chavo Guerrero recently discussed Netflix canceling the final season of the popular "GLOW" series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with WrestlingInc. Check out what he had to s[...] Mar 05 - Chavo Guerrero recently discussed Netflix canceling the final season of the popular "GLOW" series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with WrestlingInc. Check out what he had to s[...]

Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Carried Him During Their WrestleMania 18 Match

Ric Flair recently discussed his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18 during an interview with WrestlingInc. Check out some interview highlights below. On his match with Undertaker: &ldqu[...] Mar 05 - Ric Flair recently discussed his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18 during an interview with WrestlingInc. Check out some interview highlights below. On his match with Undertaker: &ldqu[...]