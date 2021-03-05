The winner at Fastlane will go on to face Edge at WrestleMania 37.

On tonight's WWE SmackDown on Fox, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match by making him tap out to his Yes-Lock. This means, Bryan earned another shot at Roman Reigns' title at Fastlane.

Daniel Bryan will get another shot at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Fastlane. pay-per-view.

WWE Universal Championship Made Official For Fastlane 2021

Former UFC Commentator Jimmy Smith Auditions For WWE Announcing Role

Murphy Is Back On WWE Television

WWE Announce Big E's Return To SmackDown

Legendary NWA Star Buddy Colt Passes Away Aged 81

WWE Files New Trademark For Possible Future NXT TakeOver Event

More Speculation On AEW’s New 'Hall Of Fame-Worthy' Signing

Batista Lands Movie Role In Adaptation Of George R.R. Martin's ‘In The Lost Lands’

Matt Cardona Remembers Having To Apologize To The Undertaker & Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He's Going To Become A Dad

Tony Khan Reacts To WWE NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

Vince McMahon Wants To 'Blow Up' The WrestleMania 37 Card

WWE Looking To Sign More Younger Talent

WWE Does Have Plans For NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Chavo Guerrero Comments On Netflix Cancelling Final Season Of "GLOW"

Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Carried Him During Their WrestleMania 18 Match

Update On Tag Team Title Match Opening AEW Revolution

WWE Reportedly Fining Wrestlers Doing Thigh And Leg Slaps

Lacey Evans Discusses Her Recently Announced Pregnancy

How Many Viewers Watched Shaquille O’Neal's AEW Debut Match?

Tony Khan Announces ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean Has Signed With AEW

Synergy Pro Wrestling Owner Colin West Outed As Convicted Child Molester

Fan Bought Vince McMahon’s Designer Jacket At Thrift Store In Florida

Drew McIntyre Featured On WWE Fastlane Poster

