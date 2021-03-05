Former UFC Commentator Jimmy Smith Auditions For WWE Announcing Role

Jimmy Smith speaks to Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour about parting ways with the UFC, his time commentating for the UFC, where he goes next, and much more.

Smith has worked for both Bellator (2010-2017) and the UFC (2018-2019).

The report from Wrestling Inc. reveals that Smith was at Friday's SmackDown taping auditioning for an announcing role.

