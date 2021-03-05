Legendary NWA Star Buddy Colt Passes Away Aged 81

Cauliflower Alley has announced that 1960s and 1970s National Wrestling Alliance star Buddy Colt (Ron Read) has passed away aged 81.

Their statement on his passing read:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Buddy Colt at the age of 81 years old. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Lorraine, his two daughters, friends & fans the world over. R.I.P. Buddy, with love & respect you will be missed."

NWA also issued the following statement:

"Today the NWA grieves the loss of Ronald Read, better known as Ron Reed & Buddy Colt. A former North American Heavyweight Champion as well as many more, Read was one of the most decorated wrestlers of the 60s & 70s. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, & fans. #RIPBuddyColt"

