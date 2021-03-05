Matt Cardona Remembers Having To Apologize To The Undertaker & Triple H

On the most recent episode of his new MC! True Long Island Story Podcast former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) recalled having to apologize to The Undertaker & Triple H.

Cardona revealed it all went down backstage at a WWE SmackDown/ECW house show in 2008, when he and Curt Hawkins were caught using their cell phones by The Undertaker. Mark Henry told them to apologize to Taker who then told them to say sorry to Vladimir Kozlov and Triple H who were in the match they were not paying attention to.