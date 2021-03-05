WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Cardona Remembers Having To Apologize To The Undertaker & Triple H
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2021
On the most recent episode of his new MC! True Long Island Story Podcast former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) recalled having to apologize to The Undertaker & Triple H.
Cardona revealed it all went down backstage at a WWE SmackDown/ECW house show in 2008, when he and Curt Hawkins were caught using their cell phones by The Undertaker. Mark Henry told them to apologize to Taker who then told them to say sorry to Vladimir Kozlov and Triple H who were in the match they were not paying attention to.
"It was overseas, we were in Mexico. I believe the main event was Vladimir Kozlov vs. Triple H. It’s like the last night of the tour, so how many times have I seen this match? All the boys are sitting, watching the monitor, and Hawkins and I are on our phones. Hawkins claimed he was just checking the time in this exact instance. The Undertaker gives The Undertaker head snap. Basically, you know, disrespectful for being on your phone, blah blah, and he’s pretty pissed. I’m like, okay, this is The Undertaker, locker room leader, pissed!
So afterward, Mark Henry pulls us aside, he says, “Go up to Taker, you need to apologize,” and I’m like, “okay, you’re absolutely right,” so Hawkins and I pull him aside, we apologize, and he’s super cool about it. He’s super cool because we were really respectful, but he’s like, “you really need to apologize to the guys in the main event,” so I’m like, “Okay, so we’ll apologize to Vladimir Kozlov” I don’t even know if we did. Maybe we did, but he doesn’t know what’s going on. We love Oleg, Oleg’s the best, one of our friends from the deep south.
So Triple H, I’ll never forget, he’s in like a private dressing room, and we’re like, “excuse me, Triple H? we were on our cell phones during your match, we’re very sorry, it was disrespectful” or whatever we said. He played it off like he didn’t care, but I was like, oh man."