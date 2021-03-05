Vince McMahon Wants To 'Blow Up' The WrestleMania 37 Card

WWE WrestleMania 37 is under 40 days away and a lot of the card is still to be decided upon internally.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Vince McMahon feels the show needs a "blow up" with changes to the big event expected imminently.

"Vince McMahon decided this week that the show needs to be bigger and to blow up the original ideas and how else can we use everyone, so there people are expecting changes this coming week from the original lineup and direction."

It remains to be seen what might change.

WWE will host WrestleMania on April 10th and 11th from the Raymond James Stadium.