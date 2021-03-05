WWE Does Have Plans For NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE does indeed have plans to introduce NXT Women’s Tag Team titles at some stage.

The report however doesn't mention when the titles might appear on NXT TV.

As seen on Wednesday's NXT, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with the champions winning their match vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

The match ended in some controversy and this led to NXT general manager William Regal revealing later in the show that he would be making an announcement that would "change the landscape of NXT forever" on next week’s episode.

Could NXT women's titles be announced next week?