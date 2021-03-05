Chavo Guerrero Comments On Netflix Cancelling Final Season Of "GLOW"

Chavo Guerrero recently discussed Netflix canceling the final season of the popular "GLOW" series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with WrestlingInc. Check out what he had to say below:

“We wanted that closure at least. We had the scripts all done and all the steps were done. We knew where we were going with it, and God, it was gonna be so good. It was going to be very wrestling heavy season, so I was really looking forward to that. All the actresses were looking forward to that because they loved that part.

“They love the acting don’t get me wrong, but they loved getting in the ring because it made them feel strong and badass. We already filmed two episodes and some great wrestling scenes in there, and I brought in Taya Valkyrie to do some stuff. I had Victoria coming in. I had possibly Gail Kim coming in.

“I had some good little nuggets in there, and then when the plug got pulled, man, we were all sad. Some of the texts from from the actresses to me were so sad because there was no closure. We had no goodbye, no wrap party, nothing like that. It just stopped. So hopefully, in the future, if all the fans really really want that, we can do a Netflix movie and get some closure on it, but we’ll see in the future.”