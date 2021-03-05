WWE Reportedly Fining Wrestlers Doing Thigh And Leg Slaps

The Wrestling Observer reports that a story made it's way around saying WWE are fining talent for thigh slapping when throwing a kick.

Company officials had sent out a memo to WWE NXT talents about this thigh slapping, and nobody said anything about it since.

A few talent such as Lance Storm commented about how WWE talent have been doing this, specially with chops. He commented this back in 2019.

Why are people now slapping their leg on Chops? Have we completely lost our minds. 😡 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 15, 2019

Randy Orton had also commented on this back in 2020 during the NXT TakeOver In Your House PPV. He mostly was throwing shade at talent on NXT leg slapping.