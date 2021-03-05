Tony Khan Announces ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean Has Signed With AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has announced Captain Shawn Dean has been signed to the company. Dean has been a regular on AEW Dark on YouTube, appearing most recently on Tuesday’s episode.

Tony Khan tweeted: “Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”

WrestlingNewsSource.com has been a longtime supporter of Shawn Dean and would like to congratulate him and wish him all the very best on his signing with AEW!