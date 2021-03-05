Synergy Pro Wrestling Owner Colin West Outed As Convicted Child Molester

A New Jersey based pro wrestling owner named Colin West aka Patrick Shea has been outed as a pedophile/child molester by people who worked with him.

It should be noted the date of conviction was in 1999, so this is not a recent charge/conviction. Companies who want to work with you typically run background checks including sex offender charges especially if you apply for a job in certain fields in the USA.

The Wrestling Estate had shared a screencrap of his icrimewatch.net page in the state of NJ which you can view by clicking here

We've been covering Synergy Pro Wrestling since its second event. Our Editor in Chief worked with its owner Colin West (aka Patrick Shea) even before that.



We're shocked and disgusted by what's come to light. pic.twitter.com/uMs147A5b8 — The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) March 5, 2021

This lead to them dropping him and being disgusted by Shea's actions.

No Holds Barred Network also found out about this reveal, and decided to drop all podcast episodes and refuse to affiliate with the pro wrestling company.

Due to the unfortunate news today, the No Holds Barred Network will no longer be affiliated with anything with Synergy Pro Wrestling. All Podcast episodes will be pulled from the network. — No Holds Barred Network (@NHBNetwork) March 5, 2021

Terra Calaway is a pro wrestler who had worked with Patrick Shea, and also revealed that she was ashamed and disgusted to allow him in her life and locker room. I claim to be a leader in this community, I need to be a leader. Even when it's with a broken heart and angry soul.



I am ashamed to have ever allowed Colin West aka Patrick Shea, the owner of Synergy Pro, into my life and my locker room.



Pro wrestling deserves better. pic.twitter.com/tqGffRG7hW — Queen of the Dinosaurs 🦖 (@TerraCalaway) March 5, 2021

WARHORSE even issued a statement on this

Words can’t explain how betrayed myself and everyone else feels about the situation. I will no longer be working for synergy wrestling or have any affiliation with colin west and I am so disgusted that he got away with it for that long — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) March 5, 2021