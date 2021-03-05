Fan Bought Vince McMahon’s Designer Jacket At Thrift Store In Florida

A fan went shopping at a local thrift store, and this fan managed to purchase Vince McMahon's design jacket. The user shared an image of it via Reddit. Here's the thread URL.

The jacket had been custom made for Vince McMahon, and he had bought it at Richard's in Greenwich. The jacket is well worth over $2000 in retail value and Italian designer Ermenegildo Zegna designed it.

Below is what the user stated:

"I think it’s the same jacket he’s wearing in that photo. For reference I’m 5’11, 185 and I look like a child in it. Just sharing because it’s one of the cooler thrift store finds I’ve had. Happy huntin $45 I paid lol funny enough I found Steve Harvey’s suit a few months back. Much cheaper quality than Vince haha