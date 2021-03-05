Arn Anderson Says The Original Sin Cara Had A Bad Attitude

On the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a time Cody Rhodes was involved in a match where it turned into a semi shoot. The match had been against the original Sin Cara in South Africa.

Arn also discussed Sin Cara trying to be a replacement for Rey Mysterio which he had said was not a good idea.

On Sin Cara being the next Rey Mysterio

“This guy came in with all this hype,” Anderson said. “It was discussed and true, you need a Mexican star if you’re going to run Mexico or Spanish countries. Rey Mysterio was that guy and you don’t replace Rey, there’s nobody coming along. I haven’t seen anybody to do this day that’s going to eclipse Rey Mysterio and all that he’s accomplished This guy didn’t show me anything, not a damn thing,” Anderson said. “He had a bad attitude, if he spoke English, he acted like he didn’t. We’re not talking about Hunico, we’re talking about the original Sin Cara. He was one of those guys that flat just brought the Mexican style to our product, our product was not ready for that lack of contact, lack of selling. The wurly bird stuff that had no psychology behind it. I like Rey Mysterio because of several reasons, he is small but he figured out a way to work his matches where he used every bit of his body to knock you down or chip away at you and get you in a position where he could do a springboard and knock you down. He spent most of the match selling, he had one flurry that made sense that was able to get him almost to winning or winning in a way that made sense. None of that reasoning was in this guy’s tool belt. He thought he would just bounce guys around twice his size, very little selling. Everything I’ve been taught about this business and everything the audience loves, storytelling, selling, the underdog, was lost on him. It came from the top, we had to have a [Mexican] star so those of us that had these feelings and relayed these feelings just got heat. Just like everything else.

On Cody Rhodes and Sin Cara match turning into a semi shoot