Lance Von Erich On His Time With The Von Erich Family

Lance Von Erich was the only Von Erich who wasn't really a part of the family in real life. He recalled his time with the Von Erichs in a new interview by WrestlingInc Daily. He also read an email that Kevin had sent him on the podcast episode.

“It was a short career in the states. Most people don’t know I went on to do some great things that I would have never done if I hadn’t been introduced to the Von Erichs. I think that Kevin was — if you’ve seen any of the things he’s ever said about me, it’s not very nice, and I think the reason that is is because he was upset — they thought they gave me a great break, and it didn’t turn out to be such a great break after all. It was very very difficult, and it’s funny because a couple months ago, Kevin had written Vinny. Vinny said, ‘Kevin sent an email to me. You should read it.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to.’ He says, ‘No, I think you should read it.’”

“Basically he came out and said, ‘Hey, I never really understood your side of things. I never put myself in your shoes, and I really appreciate everything that you did for our family and the company. Nobody could have done what you did under the pressure that you were. Hopefully, someday, we can talk to each other, and I wish you all the best.’ That’s paraphrasing it, but that’s basically what the letter said.

I actually didn’t really care that much in reality,” Lance admitted. “The thing is that for me, I’ve lived out of the states since I actually left World Class in ‘87. I live between Mexico where I am now and South Africa. So for me, I didn’t even look at any of the websites until just recently. Many many years ago I did a couple of times, and I just wasn’t interested. It was kind of neat in a way I guess, but it wasn’t something that I was expecting or wanting. I just didn’t want to hear anything bad. I thought he might have written something else that was bad. It was nice that he had said that, but it didn’t change my life any.”