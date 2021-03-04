CM Punk On AEW Signing Rumors, '100% Not Me'

Let’s try this again. Q&A time! Use hashtag #askpunk and no, it’s not me.

If you have been wondering if CM Punk will be the major signing to AEW this Sunday, he just told Twitter it is "100%" not him.

Fan Bought Vince McMahon’s Designer Jacket At Thrift Store In Florida

A fan went shopping at a local thrift store, and this fan managed to purchase Vince McMahon's design jacket. The user shared an image of it via Reddit[...] Mar 05 - A fan went shopping at a local thrift store, and this fan managed to purchase Vince McMahon's design jacket. The user shared an image of it via Reddit[...]

Drew McIntyre Featured On WWE Fastlane Poster

It appears that Drew McIntyre is on the promo WWE Fastlane poster as you can see down below. This could likely change overtime, but for now this appea[...] Mar 05 - It appears that Drew McIntyre is on the promo WWE Fastlane poster as you can see down below. This could likely change overtime, but for now this appea[...]

Chris Jericho Considering Being A Commentator Post Retirement

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker. Jericho discussed that post retirement[...] Mar 05 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker. Jericho discussed that post retirement[...]

Arn Anderson Says The Original Sin Cara Had A Bad Attitude

On the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a time Cody Rhodes was involved in a match where it turned into a semi shoot. The match had been against[...] Mar 05 - On the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a time Cody Rhodes was involved in a match where it turned into a semi shoot. The match had been against[...]

Tony Schiavone Posts Emotional Tweet On Jim Crockett Jr's Passing

As you may have heard, Jim Crockett Jr passed away at the age of 76 due to what likely is COVID reasons, but he had also been dealing with kidney fail[...] Mar 04 - As you may have heard, Jim Crockett Jr passed away at the age of 76 due to what likely is COVID reasons, but he had also been dealing with kidney fail[...]

Lance Von Erich On His Time With The Von Erich Family

Lance Von Erich was the only Von Erich who wasn't really a part of the family in real life. He recalled his time with the Von Erichs in a new intervie[...] Mar 04 - Lance Von Erich was the only Von Erich who wasn't really a part of the family in real life. He recalled his time with the Von Erichs in a new intervie[...]

Riddle Reveals He's Been Hacked On Instagram

WWE United States Champion Riddle has revealed he is dealing with a hack on Instagram. As of now his profile remains untouched by the hacker but Ridd[...] Mar 04 - WWE United States Champion Riddle has revealed he is dealing with a hack on Instagram. As of now his profile remains untouched by the hacker but Ridd[...]

AEW Dynamite Scores Biggest Viewership of Year, NXT Viewership Dips

AEW Dynamite scored their biggest viewership of 2021 this past Wednesday. Dynamite on TNT featured NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the opening b[...] Mar 04 - AEW Dynamite scored their biggest viewership of 2021 this past Wednesday. Dynamite on TNT featured NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the opening b[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver In April Could Be A Two-Night Event

WWE NXT TakeOver for WrestleMania week is scheduled for April 8, which is two nights before night one of WrestleMania 37. According to PWInsider, the[...] Mar 04 - WWE NXT TakeOver for WrestleMania week is scheduled for April 8, which is two nights before night one of WrestleMania 37. According to PWInsider, the[...]

WWE Releases Off-Air Footage Of Finn Balor and Adam Cole Confrontation

WWE has posted a new WWE Network video with more footage of the confrontation between NXT World champion Finn Balor and Adam Cole after live USA Netwo[...] Mar 04 - WWE has posted a new WWE Network video with more footage of the confrontation between NXT World champion Finn Balor and Adam Cole after live USA Netwo[...]

Batista Comments On Possibly Being The AEW Surprise Signing

Dave Batista was asked on Twitter about possibly being the surprise signing that AEW is teasing for Sunday's Revolution Pay-Per-View. Batista responde[...] Mar 04 - Dave Batista was asked on Twitter about possibly being the surprise signing that AEW is teasing for Sunday's Revolution Pay-Per-View. Batista responde[...]

Update On The Final Days Of Jim Crockett Jr.

Dave Meltzer discussed the death of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr on Wrestling Observer Radio and some more details behind his death ag[...] Mar 04 - Dave Meltzer discussed the death of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr on Wrestling Observer Radio and some more details behind his death ag[...]

Tony Khan Reveals AEW Star Is Injured

During the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed is out of action with a knee i[...] Mar 04 - During the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed is out of action with a knee i[...]

A Title Change Was Nixed At WWE Elimination Chamber

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Asuka to drop the Raw Women’s Championship to Lacey Evans at the 2021 Elimina[...] Mar 04 - A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Asuka to drop the Raw Women’s Championship to Lacey Evans at the 2021 Elimina[...]

Chris Jericho Believes Paul Wight And Sting Were Not Treated With Respect In WWE

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently gave his thoughts on AEW signing Sting and former longtime WWE Superstar Big Show in a recent interview wit[...] Mar 04 - Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently gave his thoughts on AEW signing Sting and former longtime WWE Superstar Big Show in a recent interview wit[...]

Big WWE Name Ruled Out As 'Hall Of Fame Caliber' AEW Signing

As announced by Paul Wight on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the company is hyping the signing of a "Hall of Fame caliber" star set to join the company on [...] Mar 04 - As announced by Paul Wight on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the company is hyping the signing of a "Hall of Fame caliber" star set to join the company on [...]

Opening Match For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Revealed

During the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed that the match between AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks a[...] Mar 04 - During the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed that the match between AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks a[...]

Street Fight At AEW Revolution Will Feature 'A Lot Of Weird Stuff'

This coming Sunday, Sting and Darby Allin are teaming up at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view for a street fight vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ric[...] Mar 04 - This coming Sunday, Sting and Darby Allin are teaming up at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view for a street fight vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ric[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Dropped His 'Broken' Gimmick In AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy explained why he dropped his "Broken" gimmick in AEW during an interview with APP.com."Broken Matt Hardy is a very audience-friend[...] Mar 04 - AEW star Matt Hardy explained why he dropped his "Broken" gimmick in AEW during an interview with APP.com."Broken Matt Hardy is a very audience-friend[...]

Tony Khan Comments On 'Major Star' Signing With AEW

On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Paul Wight revealing that a big signing will be revealed duri[...] Mar 04 - On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Paul Wight revealing that a big signing will be revealed duri[...]

AEW 'Face Of The Revolution' Ladder Match Competitors Will Compete For Literal Brass Ring

The six wrestlers in this Sunday's AEW 'Face of the Revolution' ladder match will compete for a literal brass ring, Tony Khan has confirmed. Th[...] Mar 04 - The six wrestlers in this Sunday's AEW 'Face of the Revolution' ladder match will compete for a literal brass ring, Tony Khan has confirmed. Th[...]

Kayla Braxton Comes Out As Bisexual On Twitter

WWE correspondent and host of 'The Bump' Kayla Braxton has come out as Bisexual in a tweet. Braxton, 27, made the announcement in the early hou[...] Mar 04 - WWE correspondent and host of 'The Bump' Kayla Braxton has come out as Bisexual in a tweet. Braxton, 27, made the announcement in the early hou[...]

Update Card For Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, we have an updated card for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. Check out the updated c[...] Mar 03 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, we have an updated card for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. Check out the updated c[...]