AEW Dynamite Scores Biggest Viewership of Year, NXT Viewership Dips

AEW Dynamite scored their biggest viewership of 2021 this past Wednesday.

Dynamite on TNT featured NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the opening bout teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. AEW Dynamite pulled in 934,000 viewers this week, while WWE NXT was watched by 692,000 viewers.

The Last edition of Dynamite watched by over 900,000 viewers was the December 30, 2020 episode, which drew 977,000 viewers.

The viewership increased 100,000 on last week's 834,000.

NXT on USA Network experienced a drop in viewership finishing with 692,000 viewers, down from 734,000 viewers from last week.

In terms of demos, Dynamite was down slighting in the key 18-49 demographic, scoring a 0.33 down on last week's 0.35. NXT however saw an increase 0.18 to 0.20 in the same demo.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 6 on cable, down one notch from last week's No. 5 slot.