Update On The Final Days Of Jim Crockett Jr.

Dave Meltzer discussed the death of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr on Wrestling Observer Radio and some more details behind his death aged 76:

“So what happened, he had health issues and he contracted COVID, and essentially because of the previous health issues and getting COVID, it put him in the hospital and it got worse and worse. As we talked about the other day, he had kidney issues before and he was on kidney dialysis and his kidneys and other internal organs were shutting down. He made the call to get off dialysis and essentially knowing that was it, he knew it was a matter of time. I think it’s been pretty clear for a couple of days.”