A Title Change Was Nixed At WWE Elimination Chamber

A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Asuka to drop the Raw Women’s Championship to Lacey Evans at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE pulled Evans vs. Asuka when it was revealed that Evans is pregnant.

The report notes that Evans would have then continued her feud with Charlotte Flair through until WrestleMania 37.

All plans for Evans have been dropped right now.