Chris Jericho Believes Paul Wight And Sting Were Not Treated With Respect In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 04, 2021
Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently gave his thoughts on AEW signing Sting and former longtime WWE Superstar Big Show in a recent interview with Digital Spy.
Jericho said both were insulted by WWE during their final runs with the company.
"These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs"
"[Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years. We treat our legends with respect, we don't make jokes out of them and WWE is notorious for that, whether it's Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, throw in Chris Jericho.
"We know how to treat our legendary performers with respect and make them all look great and make them all worthy of being in AEW because if they aren't worthy of being in AEW why would they be there?"
"Everybody's that's under contract in AEW is there and designed to be as much of a star as they possibly can be."
