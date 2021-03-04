WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Opening Match For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Revealed
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 04, 2021
During the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed that the match between AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho & MJF will open the Revolution pay-per-view event this Sunday.
Below is the card for the event:
AEW World Heavyweight Championship - Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
AEW Tag Team Championship Match The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF and Chris Jericho
Singles Match Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page
The winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings
Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA
The winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title
AEW World Women’s Championship Match Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Title Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami
Casino Tag Team Royale for a Future Tag Team Title Shot The Varsity Blondes vs. Gunn Club vs. PAC and Fenix vs. Bear Country vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight
Tag Team Match Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
Pre-Show Match Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel
Update On The Final Days Of Jim Crockett Jr. Dave Meltzer discussed the death of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr on Wrestling Observer Radio and some more details behind his death aged 76: “So what happened, he had health iss[...]
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Star Is Injured During the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed is out of action with a knee injury. Bowens' partner Max Caster defeated 1[...]
Tony Khan Comments On 'Major Star' Signing With AEW On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Paul Wight revealing that a big signing will be revealed during Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. "Last night,[...]
Kayla Braxton Comes Out As Bisexual On Twitter WWE correspondent and host of 'The Bump' Kayla Braxton has come out as Bisexual in a tweet. Braxton, 27, made the announcement in the early hours of Thursday morning: My whole life, [...]
Eric Bischoff Returns To AEW Dynamite On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF held a press conference to promote their match against the Young Bucks at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. The Inner Circle had questions [...]
NXT Championship Match Announced For Next Week On tonight's WWE NXT, Finn Balor announced that he will put the NXT Championship on the line against Adam Cole on next week's episode. Balor issued the challenge after interrupting Roderick Strong wh[...]
