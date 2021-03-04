Opening Match For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Revealed

During the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed that the match between AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho & MJF will open the Revolution pay-per-view event this Sunday.

Below is the card for the event:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship - Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF and Chris Jericho

Singles Match

Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page

The winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

The winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title

AEW World Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Title Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami

Casino Tag Team Royale for a Future Tag Team Title Shot

The Varsity Blondes vs. Gunn Club vs. PAC and Fenix vs. Bear Country vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight

Tag Team Match

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Pre-Show Match

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel